Sunshine for Friday but rain returns soon

The forecast story shifts from sunshine to freezing drizzle to rain and then snow! We have a lot going on in the next few days.
Our Friday forecast is the easiest one to break down for you. Temperatures start around 31 and warm to 41 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Then overnight, clouds move back quickly, and moisture builds up. We should see some very light rain and drizzle overnight. North of the Ohio River, surface temperatures will be colder, so seeing a thin glaze of ice is not out of the question. The best chance is up closer to I-70, but locally, I wouldn't rule out a few icy spots between Dayton and Cincinnati.
Scattered showers will pass through the Tri-State on Saturday. Showers will be isolated in the morning, but the better chance is from 1 to 6 p.m. Highs increase to 47.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with highs in the upper 30s.
The snow chance comes into play on Tuesday next week. There have already been a lot of wild snowfall numbers being thrown around, but please wait. Even this morning, the models shifted farther south, significantly reducing our snow potential. This wobble back and forth will continue. The forecast should come more into focus over the weekend. But yes, it is possible to see some accumulation of snow on Tuesday, but how much is yet to be determined.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 31
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Colder
High: 41
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds move back in
Freezing drizzle is possible to the north
Low: 31
SATURDAY
Spotty showers
Overcast
High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Dry
Low: 29
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Colder
High: 38
