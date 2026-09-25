Sunshine finally returns to our sky, how long will it last?

Clouds finally moved out of the Tri-State!

The sky is clear this morning and temperatures are cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are also lighter from the northeast at only 5 mph. This setup could actually lead to some patchy fog, especially along our river valleys.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and temperatures will rise back to 68 to 70 degrees this afternoon. By the time we get to our Friday night football games, temperatures will be around 64 degrees at kickoff. We will see a few more clouds this evening but it's not a sign of rain or anything moving into our area.

We'll see a few clouds tonight as temperatures dip to the upper 40s on Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast is stunning. Highs will be in the low 70s on both days with a mostly sunny sky.

The forecast is going to be dry for a prolonged stretch. The newest models in this morning have slowed down our next cold front so we might be looking at Thursday next week for the next rain chance.

Otherwise, temperatures slowly warm next week and the warmest high is around 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Cooler

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Evening clouds

To partly cloudy

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool and dry

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Dry

High: 72

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