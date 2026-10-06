Sunshine back for another day, seasonal temps

Perfection! There really isn't any other way to describe the forecast other than that! There are some changes coming our way later this week so let's dive into it.

Today will be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to 71 degrees this afternoon. This is exactly what we should see this time of year.

The sky will be clear tonight and we'll cool to 48 degrees. The wind will be light from the southwest at 5 mph.

Temperatures are going to warm up a bit more on Wednesday. As high pressure slides off to the east, southwest winds are going to pick up more warmth. This will push temperatures to around 80 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. There's also a weak cold front passing north of us during the day and it will throw a few clouds back into our sky in the afternoon hours.

We'll see more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures top out around 78 on Thursday and a little cooler on Friday at 74 degrees.

The next chance for rain is rolling in on Sunday. A system come up from the Gulf will bring back clouds and scattered showers on Sunday. Rain looks likely. We could see some lingering showers on Monday, but the exact timing of the rain exit will come into focus later this week!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 48

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 55

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