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Sunshine and warmth with a quick chance for rain

Should be a nice few days with only one shot at rain
Sunny summer Field
Gibney, Emily
Sunny summer Field
Posted
and last updated

We are waking up to mild weather with temps in the 50s for our Thursday.

It will be a quiet and warm day as highs jump to the mid 70s in the afternoon. Expect a decent southerly breeze at times as well.

Tomorrow, things get a little more interesting as a cold front moves in, bringing a better chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.

But this cold front is weak. This doesn’t look like a severe weather day, and the Storm Prediction Center doesn’t highlight any risk.

Rain is expected around dinner time on Friday and maybe a few leftover showers through midnight.

Rain possible late Friday

That system moves out by Friday night, and Saturday looks like a nice break with cooler, dry weather thanks to high pressure building in.

Some computer models show a slight chance for a shower near daybreak on Saturday, so I've kept a slight chance in the forecast. The afternoon temperatures will reach into the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Then by Sunday, things warm up a lot again with temperatures jumping into a much more summer-like feel. Highs then will be in the 80s!

THIS MORNING 

Few clouds
Mild
Low: 50

THURSDAY 
Mostly sunny,
Much Warmer,
High: 76

TONIGHT
Few clouds
Mild Again
Low: 51

FRIDAY 
Mostly sunny
Staying Warm
PM rain chances
High: 77

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