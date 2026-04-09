Sunshine and warmth with a quick chance for rain

We are waking up to mild weather with temps in the 50s for our Thursday.

It will be a quiet and warm day as highs jump to the mid 70s in the afternoon. Expect a decent southerly breeze at times as well.

Tomorrow, things get a little more interesting as a cold front moves in, bringing a better chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.

But this cold front is weak. This doesn’t look like a severe weather day, and the Storm Prediction Center doesn’t highlight any risk.

Rain is expected around dinner time on Friday and maybe a few leftover showers through midnight.

That system moves out by Friday night, and Saturday looks like a nice break with cooler, dry weather thanks to high pressure building in.

Some computer models show a slight chance for a shower near daybreak on Saturday, so I've kept a slight chance in the forecast. The afternoon temperatures will reach into the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Then by Sunday, things warm up a lot again with temperatures jumping into a much more summer-like feel. Highs then will be in the 80s!

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny,

Much Warmer,

High: 76

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Mild Again

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Staying Warm

PM rain chances

High: 77

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