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Sunshine and warmth for Election Day

Dry Tuesday before more rain on Wednesday
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Libby Kamrowski
An American flag ripples in the wind on a sunny Sept. 25, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
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It's Election Day and the forecast will be ideal as you head out to the polls.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm to 72 by the noon hour and then up to 76 degrees by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a south wind at 5 to 12 mph.

Election Day Forecast
Election Day Forecast

After a warm, dry day, we are getting right back to rain on Wednesday. A cold front will move through the area during the day, bringing widespread rain and potentially a few rumbles of thunder. We are not expecting severe weather, but we could see some soaking rainfall.

Rain begins before the sun rises on Wednesday. Widely scattered showers will be around for the morning drive. Scattered showers continue through the rest of the morning hours, turning isolated by noon. Then from 2 to 6 p.m., we'll see another batch of scattered showers and isolated storms passing through the Tri-State as the cold front finally passes. Winds will come in from the southwest tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday morning rainfall
Wednesday morning rainfall
Wednesday afternoon rainfall
Wednesday afternoon rainfall

After the rain ends, cooler air will slowly settle into the Ohio Valley. Thursday will be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 67 degrees. Friday is a touch cooler with a high of 63 degrees. It's over the coming weekend that highs will settle into the upper 50s, seasonal for the first full weekend of November. There aren't any big signs of rain in the forecast after Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 58

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds move in
Rain starts after 2 a.m.
Low: 61

WEDNESDAY
Showers likely
A few rumbles of thunder
High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooling
Low: 52

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