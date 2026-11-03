Sunshine and warmth for Election Day

It's Election Day and the forecast will be ideal as you head out to the polls.

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm to 72 by the noon hour and then up to 76 degrees by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a south wind at 5 to 12 mph.

WCPO Election Day Forecast

After a warm, dry day, we are getting right back to rain on Wednesday. A cold front will move through the area during the day, bringing widespread rain and potentially a few rumbles of thunder. We are not expecting severe weather, but we could see some soaking rainfall.

Rain begins before the sun rises on Wednesday. Widely scattered showers will be around for the morning drive. Scattered showers continue through the rest of the morning hours, turning isolated by noon. Then from 2 to 6 p.m., we'll see another batch of scattered showers and isolated storms passing through the Tri-State as the cold front finally passes. Winds will come in from the southwest tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

WCPO Wednesday morning rainfall

WCPO Wednesday afternoon rainfall

After the rain ends, cooler air will slowly settle into the Ohio Valley. Thursday will be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 67 degrees. Friday is a touch cooler with a high of 63 degrees. It's over the coming weekend that highs will settle into the upper 50s, seasonal for the first full weekend of November. There aren't any big signs of rain in the forecast after Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move in

Rain starts after 2 a.m.

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely

A few rumbles of thunder

High: 68

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling

Low: 52

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========