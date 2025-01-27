Sunshine and warmer air are coming our way

This week's forecast is different from anything we've experienced in January. We aren't tracking any major storm systems, and temperatures aren't significantly below normal. It's a week with some positive elements and even some warmth!

Our Monday forecast calls for sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures warm to 38 degrees, which is considered relatively normal for the end of January. The sky will turn partly cloudy tonight, and we'll cool to 28 degrees.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will continue to improve. We should top out around 44 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday is another great day with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 44 degrees. The next weather system will be a rainmaker on Friday, bringing showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal temperatures

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 32

