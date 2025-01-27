Sunshine and warmer air are coming our way

This week's forecast is different from anything we've experienced in January. We aren't tracking any major storm systems, and temperatures aren't significantly below normal. It's a week with some positive elements and even some warmth!
Our Monday forecast calls for sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures warm to 38 degrees, which is considered relatively normal for the end of January. The sky will turn partly cloudy tonight, and we'll cool to 28 degrees.
Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will continue to improve. We should top out around 44 degrees. Winds will come from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday is another great day with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 44 degrees. The next weather system will be a rainmaker on Friday, bringing showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY
Sunshine
Seasonal temperatures
High: 38
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 28
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder
High: 44
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 32
