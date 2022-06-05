Watch
Sunshine and mild temperatures before rain moves in

Highs in the mid 80s
Sunny skies
Greg Singleton | WCPO
<p>A view from The Ascent tower of Cincinnati's skyline </p>
Posted at 3:49 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 03:49:59-04

We're off to another quiet start. Morning temperatures are mild, in the 50s and 60s. Expect to see a mostly clear to party cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will remain dry with lows in the 60s.

The first half of Monday will stay dry. Highs will be similar to Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms will move in after 5 p.m. lasting to about midnight. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

We'll see smaller chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday and next weekend. Expect temperatures to drop to the 70s by the middle of the week.

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Mild
High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Humidity rising
Low: 63

MONDAY
Partly cloudy start
T'storms after 5 p.m.
High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT
Rain ending
Staying mild
Low: 66

