Sunshine and mild temperatures before rain moves in

We're off to another quiet start. Morning temperatures are mild, in the 50s and 60s. Expect to see a mostly clear to party cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will remain dry with lows in the 60s.

The first half of Monday will stay dry. Highs will be similar to Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms will move in after 5 p.m. lasting to about midnight. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

We'll see smaller chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday and next weekend. Expect temperatures to drop to the 70s by the middle of the week.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Humidity rising

Low: 63

MONDAY

Partly cloudy start

T'storms after 5 p.m.

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain ending

Staying mild

Low: 66

