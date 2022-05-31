Sunny, warm and dry Tuesday

We are going to finish the month of May rain free and that's a great thing! We ended up with 9.08" of rain this month. That put us at the 5th wettest May on record. The #1 spot belongs to May of 1905 when we got 9.52" of rain.

Today's forecast is all about the sun and heat again. We'll start in the upper 60s with a clear sky. Temperatures will warm quickly, nearing the 90 degree mark by 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny this afternoon and no rain is expected. When it comes to humidity, dew points will be in the mid 60s so it will feel a little sticky outside but not overwhelming.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday temperature track



The latest round of low pressure is rolling in for the first day of June! This system impacts the later part of the day of if there are things you need to get done outside, aim for prior to 3 p.m. After that time, isolated showers and thunderstorms will begin as the cold front gets closer. The most likely chance for rain is in the evening hours. That's when we could also see an isolated strong to severe storm. The top concern is damaging wind gusts followed by large hail. There is little indication of tornadic activity tomorrow.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday severe storms risk



Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue overnight and into the first part of Thursday. But this afternoon, showers will have moved out and clouds decrease. Temperatures will reflect the passage of a cold front, only warming to 75 that afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures go from 76 on Friday to 80 on Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Dry & pleasant

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm again

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Dry morning

Afternoon/evening storms

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms continue

Mostly cloudy

Low: 62

