Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny today before soaking weekend showers

Rain and snow potential this weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted

Cold one out there this morning as we are in the teens. The good news is, today's forecast is a quiet one with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 36 degrees.

Today
Today

The main talking point is going to be the weekend and the amount of rain we get. The NWS has issued an Areal Flood Watch starting tomorrow afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. 2-3" of rain is possible. Rain starts early and lasts pretty much all day for everyone.

Rain
Rain Totals

Saturday night into Sunday, rain turns to snow and we could see some light accumulation throughout the day. Once we dry out for the work week, it gets very cold. Highs next week are all in the mid to upper 20s.

TODAY
Partly cloudy
Chilly
High: 36
TONIGHT
Overcast
Rain/wintry mix moves in
Low: 32
SATURDAY
Rain
Most of the day
High: 47

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk