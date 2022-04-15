Sunny start to Friday but rain returns this evening

Happy Friday! Keep your jacket handy because temperatures are cool this morning.

Temperatures this morning are into the low 40s for most Tri-State communities and skies are partly cloudy. We'll see sunshine early, and you better enjoy it, because it won’t be here all day.

Clouds will move back in by midday and into early this afternoon. Wind will again be breezy, with gusts out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Despite the cloud cover it will still warm up nicely this afternoon with a high of 68.

Those warmer temperatures will be accompanied by a few showers as well. Scattered showers will move in after 4 to 5 p.m. and will pick up through the evening. If you are heading out to dinner tonight for Good Friday or just grabbing a bite to eat, don’t plan on being outside.

WCPO 6PM Friday Future Radar

WCPO 9PM Future Radar



WCPO 12AM Future Radar

These showers won’t be anywhere near as impactful as the showers and storms we had earlier this week, but they will still put a damper in your Friday evening plans. Showers will linger into early Saturday morning, but I expect them the move out well before sunrise. Clouds will linger through the mid-morning.

Those early day Easter egg hunts on Saturday will be damp but the rain will be gone. Sunshine will return Saturday afternoon with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Easter Sunday will be even colder.

WCPO Low temperatures for Easter Sunday

Don’t be surprised with frost on the ground for those Easter Sunday Sunrise Services. Morning temperatures will be down into the low 30s. Sunday afternoon should stay cool too, only seeing highs into the mid-50s. A light shower or two may move in by the afternoon as well.

MORNING RUSH

Clear & cool

Calmer winds

Low: 42

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds, breezy

Evening showers

High: 68

TONIGHT

Rain showers

Overcast

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Clouds & showers early

Afternoon sunshine

High: 60

SUNDAY

Frosty start

Evening showers

High: 56

