Welcome back to seasonal temperatures!
Okay, it might not be the forecast we want after an incredible stretch of days, but we are now back to normal temperatures for this time of year and it's a drastic drop. We hit 70 yesterday and we'll only warm to 50 today.
A cold front is exiting the area and colder air is coming in behind it all day long. Clouds will decrease and we'll end up with a sunny sky this afternoon. Winds will come in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Temperatures drop even more tonight under a mostly clear sky. We'll cool to 29 degrees.
Tuesday's forecast is even colder as the new air mass settles into the area. We'll only warm to 45 degrees tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky.
The next items of business are travel conditions on Wednesday and your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Rain is expected to develop on Wednesday west of our area, mainly impacting those traveling into Indiana and Illinois. Eastern travel looks relatively dry.
Thanksgiving Day will be soggy. Showers are possible throughout the day as highs only rise to 47 degrees. Expect wet roads locally and regionally all day long.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Falling temperatures
Low: 40
MONDAY
Sunshine
Colder
High: 50
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Patchy fog
Low: 29
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Colder again
High: 45
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 31
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