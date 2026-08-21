Sunny Friday forecast, but when does it rain this weekend?

Welcome to the end of the work week and a lovely sunny outlook!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 60s and you can still feel the humidity in the air. We'll warm to 78 by the noon hour and then to 82 by 4 p.m. The sky will be sunny throughout the day. It will be a great evening for our Friday night football games.

The Saturday forecast starts dry and partly cloudy, but this won't last all day long. A cold front is moving through the Ohio Valley and this will result in spotty showers and storms. The best chance for rain begins after 1 p.m. Then, a broken line of storms will pass west to east across our region. This storm chance will linger through sunset. There's also a marginal risk of severe storms for our area. This would include damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WCPO Saturday early afternoon

WCPO Saturday by 5 p.m.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday

The sky will clear out Saturday night and temperatures cool nicely, dropping to the low 60s.

Sunday's forecast looks fantastic. We'll see highs in the upper 70s. The ideal weather will spill into next week with highs on Monday again coming in around the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Overall, next week's weather pattern is drier and temperatures are running just below average.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

River valley fog

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Warm and dry

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty afternoon storms

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 79

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