Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny but chilly weekend on tap

Temperatures drop for the weekend as the conditions stay dry around the Tri-State
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Fayetteville Fall Colors
Posted at 4:10 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 04:10:12-05

It's going to be a sunny and chilly weekend here in the tri-state. Today started off with temperatures around/below freezing and we only warm to the low 50s this afternoon. The good thing about today, lots of sunshine and not too windy. So if you're outside in the sun for Veterans Day activities, it shouldn't be too cold.

Tomorrow we'll warm a few degrees and some communities will make it to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

The Bengals forecast on Sunday looks like great football weather but it will be COLD for tailgating if you get there early.

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 53

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few Clouds

Chilly

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018