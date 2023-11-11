Sunny but chilly weekend on tap

It's going to be a sunny and chilly weekend here in the tri-state. Today started off with temperatures around/below freezing and we only warm to the low 50s this afternoon. The good thing about today, lots of sunshine and not too windy. So if you're outside in the sun for Veterans Day activities, it shouldn't be too cold.
Tomorrow we'll warm a few degrees and some communities will make it to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.
The Bengals forecast on Sunday looks like great football weather but it will be COLD for tailgating if you get there early.
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 53
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few Clouds
Chilly
Low: 34
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 57
