Sunny but chilly Friday forecast

We’re off to a cold start today, with low temperatures dipping into the single digits in our Indiana counties and into the mid-teens in eastern areas. Clouds are slowly moving out as well.
For our Friday forecast, we’ll see mostly sunny skies, but colder air is moving in. Temperatures will only reach the mid-20s this afternoon. Light winds from the west-southwest are expected today.
Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, and it will be another cold night with a low of 14 degrees.
Good news is on the way for the weekend, and this trend will continue throughout much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s on Saturday and the mid-30s on Sunday. Average highs for the end of January are around 40 degrees, so this will bring us back to normal. But it’s not just the weekend—highs are expected to be in the low 40s all of next week. At this point, we don’t expect any weather systems to bring precipitation, so it looks like a quiet, pleasant stretch of winter weather.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cold
Low: 11
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Chilly
High: 25
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
Low: 14
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 38
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 27
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
A bit below normal
High: 35
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports