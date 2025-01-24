Sunny but chilly Friday forecast

We’re off to a cold start today, with low temperatures dipping into the single digits in our Indiana counties and into the mid-teens in eastern areas. Clouds are slowly moving out as well.

For our Friday forecast, we’ll see mostly sunny skies, but colder air is moving in. Temperatures will only reach the mid-20s this afternoon. Light winds from the west-southwest are expected today.

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, and it will be another cold night with a low of 14 degrees.

Good news is on the way for the weekend, and this trend will continue throughout much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s on Saturday and the mid-30s on Sunday. Average highs for the end of January are around 40 degrees, so this will bring us back to normal. But it’s not just the weekend—highs are expected to be in the low 40s all of next week. At this point, we don’t expect any weather systems to bring precipitation, so it looks like a quiet, pleasant stretch of winter weather.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 11

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

Low: 14

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 27

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

A bit below normal

High: 35

