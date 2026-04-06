Sunny and warmer to start the week, but frost is coming

We are going to see plenty of sunshine in today's forecast. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and there's a chance we could see some patchy frost. This is why the National Weather Service has our area in a FROST ADVISORY until 10 a.m.
Temperatures will rise to 55 by the noon hour and then up to 60 degrees by 4 p.m. The sky stays mostly sunny and winds will be in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. A weak cold front actually passes through the area today but it doesn't lead to any precipitation or cloud cover.
The sky stays clear tonight and this allows our temperature to drop a bit more. We'll cool to 33 degrees with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Frost is expected.
Tuesday's forecast will be a bit colder as highs only rise to 50 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will come in from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night will be chilly again with lows around 33 and yes, this means frost will be in the forecast again.
We'll see a nice warmup as the week continues and more dry weather as well. Wednesday warms to 67, Thursday increases to 72 and by Friday the high is around 74 degrees.
Rain chances could return on Friday but it's only a 20-30% at this point, so it won't be a washout.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 39
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder
High: 60
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear and colder
Frost
Low: 33
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Cooler
High: 50
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Frost again
Low: 33
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