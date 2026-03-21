Sunny and warm weekend with storms arriving late Sunday

Overall, we are looking at a beautiful weekend.

Our Saturday starts off with some cloudy skies the first half of the day but those quickly shed. As we move into the afternoon sunny skies will warm us to around 70. That will be 15° above average.

Tomorrow will be breezy as even warmer weather blows in from the southwest. This will push most of us into the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

At the same time, a cold front will move in from the northwest, which will cool off cities northwest of Greater Cincinnati quickly late in the day. It will also kick off some hit and miss storms on the leading edge of the cooler weather. These could arrive in the Tri-State late in the afternoon and push southeast into northern Kentucky in the evening and night. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels with the threat for hail and strong wind.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Tri-State under a "Slight" risk for severe storms, which is a 2 of 5 on the severe threat scale.

WCPO SPC Outlook Sunday

WCPO Sunday evening storms

Behind the cold front, we will drop into the 50s Monday through Wednesday, which is closer to average for late March. Wednesday also brings a small chance for some light rain.

All eyes remain focused on Thursday next week for Reds Opening Day! The timing for the cold front that brings another round of rain is still uncertain, but right now, it looks like the parade will be dry with a high near 70. Rain looks more likely in the evening or night, which could impact the game, but there's still plenty of time before the forecast gets locked in.

Then, we drop back down into the 50s into next weekend.

TODAY

Clearing skies

Pleasant

High: 71

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 55

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms

Breezy

High: 82

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========