Sunny and warm stretch kicking off

Waking up this morning temperatures are on the cool side as a handful of areas start below the 50° mark. Once the sun comes up, we will warm up nicely.

It will be a spectacular day across the Tri-State as we see nothing but sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Should be a great day to get outside and enjoy the day. If you are heading out to the early Reds game at Great American Ball Park, it should be great! Don't forget, first pitch is 11:35 a.m.

We are smooth sailing for the foreseeable future. We will get a small taste of summer this week. High temperatures are expected to warm up into the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We should see plenty of sunshine as well, with mostly sunny skies all week long.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 47

SUNDAY

Sunny & seasonal

Picture Perfect

High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear & calm

Seasonal

Low: 52

MONDAY

Warmer

Sunny

High: 79

