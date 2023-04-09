Sunny and Warm Easter Sunday

Happy Easter! The clear skies overnight, combined with calm winds, have brought us some patchy frost. In fact, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Adams, Brown, Clinton, & Highland counties in Ohio as well as Mason county in Kentucky until 10am.

Waking up this morning, temperatures range from 32° to 37°. That is the one blemish on your Easter Sunday forecast. Other than that, it will be stellar! Sunrise is 7:11 a.m. Sunday with temperatures around 35°, so if you're heading to a sunrise service, make sure you bundle up.

The rest of your Easter Sunday will be spectacular with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the mid 60s. We expect a high temperature of 65°. The average high is supposed to be around 63°. We should have sunshine wire to wire.

This beautiful weather will continue through the rest of the workweek as we continue to warm up as well. Monday will be the coolest day of the workweek with a high of 68°, from there every other day will make it into the 70s. There should be plenty of sunshine through the week, with a few days seeing some passing clouds.

It should stay dry until at least Friday, maybe Saturday. We'll watch this, but overall the rain doesn't look impactful at this point in the game.

THIS MORNING NIGHT

Mostly clear & cold

Patchy frost

Low: 32

EASTER SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Seasonal

Low: 39

MONDAY

Mostly clear

Warmer

High: 68

