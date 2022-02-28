Sunny and mild Monday

It's a mostly clear start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s. The sky will be mostly sunny for much of the day as temperatures warm to around the 50 degree mark.

A bigger jump in temperatures is expected on Tuesday. We'll start the day at 37 and warm to 58. The sky will be partly cloudy.

We'll continue warming in the low 60s on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. This is likely the best day of the week. Granted, Thursday and Friday don't look too bad either but temperatures will decrease a little bit as clouds return.

The other story this week is the Ohio Valley. The level continues to rise locally, pushing us to 51.8 feet early Tuesday morning. Flood stage is 52 feet. A flood advisory along the Ohio River from Adams County through Boone County (including Cincinnati) will be in effect until Wednesday afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool start

Low: 27

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild

High: 50

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry, mild

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit warmer

High: 58

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry and mild again

Low: 39

