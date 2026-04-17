Summer-like air for now, when temperatures are set to tumble

Our Friday forecast will be warm and summer-like again. And finally, the wind is going to be on the lighter side today.
The sky is clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. We'll warm to 77 by noon, and a few clouds will pop in the sky. We'll eventually warm to 84 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will stay light from the southwest today.
Clouds move in tonight as moisture builds and a cold front gets closer to the Cincinnati area. Lows tonight only cool to 65 degrees.
Spotty showers and isolated storms will begin before sunrise on Saturday. Throughout much of the day, we'll see off and on again showers. Occasionally, thunderstorms will develop as well. This setup doesn't look like a "slam dunk" for severe weather chances. More or less, it's a low end threat for severe weather, mainly as the cold front passes in the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will still be mild on Saturday. We'll top out at 76 around noon. But when the front passes in the early afternoon, temperatures will start to cool as shower chances continue.
We'll cool rapidly Saturday night. By sunrise Sunday, temperatures will only be in the low 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 58 degrees.
The coldest night is Monday morning as we dip to 36 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
A bit cooler
Low: 59
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Warm, light winds
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds return
Rain building to the west
Low: 65
SATURDAY
Scattered showers likely
A few storms
High: 76
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rapidly falling temperatures
Drying out
Low: 42
SUNDAY
Cooler
Partly cloudy
High: 58
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