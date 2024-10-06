Enjoy this summer-like afternoon because big changes are coming by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will be more than 10 degrees above average, topping out in the mid 80s. A southwesterly wind around 15 mph will help those numbers. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

A cold front will bring a few more clouds, but it looks like most of the rain begins to develop to our east. If we do see any rain, it will be isolated in the far eastern counties. Winds will calm down after 7pm.

This cold front will knock temperatures down for the beginning of the work week. You'll probably need a light jacket Monday morning, as temperatures start in the upper 40s. We only make it to the upper 60s by the afternoon, which is closer to where we should be for early October.

The week ahead looks quiet and sunny, with temperatures near normal.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and breezy

High: 84

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 49

MONDAY

Sunny

Cooler

High: 69

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Turning cooler

Low: 46

