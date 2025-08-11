Summer isn't over yet, more heat and humidity

The traditional heat and humidity of summer continues to be the forecast focus in the days ahead. We will see some small rain chances returning, but this is not a guaranteed rainfall chance for any particular location. If your flowers, gardens, and yards need watering, it's time to get out the hose.

Monday morning begins under a mostly clear sky, with temperatures in the mid-70s. The sky will be mostly sunny during the day, with temperatures rising to the low 90s. Dew points are in the upper 60s, so a heat index in the mid-90s is expected this afternoon. You will also notice that the sky looks a little dull. This is due to some Canadian wildfire smoke passing through the Ohio Valley. A small rain chance develops this afternoon, but it's only a 10% chance.

Tonight is mostly clear and warm with a low of 73 degrees.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. The high will end up around 90, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the heat index will be in the mid-90s. The difference tomorrow is that the rain chance increases to 30%. It's still not a guarantee for rain in your town, but we should see pop-ups starting in the early afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Spotty storms will be around on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Warm and dry

Low: 75

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance

High: 91

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated storms

Warm and muggy

Low: 72

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========