Summer is in full swing

Pop-up storms each afternoon
Summer Sunshine
We’re getting a bit of a break from the extreme heat this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and near 90 by Sunday, with humidity dipping just a little. It won’t be a big difference, but enough to take the edge off.

Scattered downpours are possible both days, and Saturday could start with a few morning showers. If you’re heading to events like the Cincinnati Pride Parade, keep an eye on the radar and maybe pack the poncho just in case.

The heat and humidity won’t be high enough for a heat advisory today, but still be smart about staying cool. And remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

A cold front will swing through between Monday and Tuesday, bringing a refreshing change with lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

THIS MORNING
Few clouds
Still muggy
Low: 74

SATURDAY 
Afternoon Storm Chances
Still muggy
High: 89

SUNDAY 
Few Storms
Still muggy
High: 90

MONDAY
Cold front arrives

Scattered storms

High: 89

