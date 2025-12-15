Subzero wind chills, warmer by midweek

A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Monday morning. It’s a bitterly cold start to the day, with temperatures down into the low single digits. Winds won’t be strong, but it’ll still feel below zero at times, so bundle up.

Once we get past the morning, conditions start to improve. Winds turn more southerly and that helps us warm up a bit. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.

WCPO Commute forecast

Tuesday starts off cold again, in the teens, but we rebound nicely with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs climbing into the upper 30s. We’ll add a few more clouds Wednesday, but it stays mild for this time of year, with highs back near average in the mid-40s.

A cold front moves in from the west on Thursday, bringing rain into the Tri-State as early as the morning commute. Periods of rain will continue through much of the day. Ahead of the front, warmer air moves in, pushing highs into the low 50s.

WCPO Changes late week

Behind that front, colder air and gusty winds return to finish out the workweek. That keeps Friday cooler, with highs in the low 30s, but we do get the sunshine back.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we warm back into the 40s. Another round of rain looks possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, but there will still be plenty of dry time. And those 40s stick around into early next week.

RUSH HOUR

Mostly clear

Subzero wind chills

Low: 2

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Staying cold

High: 26

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 32

