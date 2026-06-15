Stunning Monday forecast, but here's a heads up on severe storm chances this week

We are putting a "pause" on summer heat and humidity to start the week. It's easy to let you guard down on a day like this, but I'm here to give you the 9 First Warning that we have two chances for strong to severe storms this week.

Monday's forecast will be sunny, cool and humidity-free. Temperatures start at 56 degrees and warm to 72 degrees this afternoon. The sky will be cloud-free with a light northwest wind. It's a day you can open the windows too!

Tuesday's forecast starts dry and mostly sunny. We'll start the day at 53 degrees and warm to 76 degrees. It's later in the afternoon and and evening hours that a line of storms will move through the Ohio Valley as our first cold front comes through this week. It currently looks like storm should be arriving around 4-5 p.m. and continuing through sunset. This is our first storm chance of the week but not the strongest of the two systems. We could see an isolated stronger storm our to the northwest, but in general, widespread severe weather is not expected.

The system that's more likely to bring stronger showers and storms along with very heavy rainfall is another quick-moving system headed our way Wednesday evening and night. The Storm Prediction Center has already included most of our area in a "slight risk" for severe storms.

This system will be stronger out to our west in portions of Illinois and Indiana with damaging wind gusts and large tornadoes. By the time it gets to the Tri-State, it will be very late in the day, if not totally overnight. This will lead to storms that eventually lose strength. But we can't rule out strong to severe storms impacting our area between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes would carry into our area overnight.

WCPO Wednesday severe weather threat

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 56

MONDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Evening storms

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storm chance, ending overnight

Not as cool

Low: 59

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