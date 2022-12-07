Stuck in the clouds and fog again

Today's forecast is... dreary!
We were stuck in the clouds and fog all day Tuesday and the visual will be relatively similar today, with a little less fog.
Temperatures start in the low 50s with an overcast sky. We are seeing most of our fog this morning east and southeast of the metro area. It looks like the overcast sky will linger throughout the day but at least temperatures will improve to the upper 50s. Low hanging fog won't be around as much today.
The sky stays mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 45.
Another area of low pressure is poised to move into the Ohio Valley and bring us rounds of rain for Thursday. Widespread showers will move in by the late morning hours of Thursday and showers will be around for the rest of the afternoon and evening. When you really break it down, it's most of our daylight hours with steady, light rainfall. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Showers will break up Thursday night into Friday morning. But additional spotty showers will re-develop Friday afternoon as low pressure slides through the Ohio Valley. Then, temperatures cool for the weekend as highs slip back to normal into the mid to upper 40s.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Mist, drizzle, fog
WEDNESDAY
Overcast
Fog and mist at times
High: 58
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 45
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy start
Widely scattered afternoon rain
High: 51
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain continues
Overcast
Low: 46
