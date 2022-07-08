Stormy Friday Forecast, when the strongest storms are expected

We are looking at another stormy day in the Tri-State and yet again, there's threat for severe weather. Here's all you need to know about today's issues and then a better look at the weekend forecast.

First up, here's the latest Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe storms today. Our severe threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and some flooding. So all elements are on the table today.

Storms are on the move already this morning in Missouri and Illinois and this is what will track east into our area by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Depending on how quickly it moves, we could have enough energy built before it gets here to support a few strong to severe storms midday.

There has been a lot of shifting in the weather models regarding timing of today's storms and how many waves we'll see. I would be on alert for storms anytime after 9 a.m., especially to the west. Then elsewhere after 11 a.m. In the early afternoon, scattered storms look likely, with some turning severe.

What's up for debate is storms this evening and if we'll get another push of storms or not. That is highly dependent on how things play out earlier in the day. I wouldn't call rain after 6 p.m. "likely" but the chance is there due to the warm front boundary.

Showers will still be spotty on the radar overnight as low pressure moves through the area but not as heavy, strong or severe. The sky stays mostly cloudy with a low of 67.

Saturday's forecast will be mostly cloudy, not as humid and dry. Temperatures will warm to 82 degrees and it will still be a little sticky outside. But compared to the hot and humid stretch we've endured this week, it will feel GREAT outside.

Sunday morning drops to 61 for a cooler, refreshing start to the day. We'll then warm to 84 that afternoon under ample sunshine and a light northeast wind.

Temperatures jump back to the upper 80s early next week but with only minor rain chances by Tuesday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 73

FRIDAY

Rounds of storms likely

Some strong to severe

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Not as humid

High: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool, refreshing

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit sticky

High: 84

