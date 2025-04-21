Storms roll in to start the work week

Showers and storms are moving in to start the day and the work week. This could add some time to your morning commute, so... get moving!

The best chance for showers and storms is from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. After the noon hour, rain will move off to the east. The sky will be mostly cloudy as temperatures warm to 73 degrees. It will also be breezy with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WCPO Early radar Monday



WCPO Rain by 11 a.m. Monday



We'll clear out tonight and temperatures cool to 48 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast looks ideal! We'll warm to 71 with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday is another nice day, just warmer as temperatures warm to 78. The sky will be partly cloudy this day as well.

The next chance for rain comes in Thursday afternoon as spotty activity.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 66

MONDAY

Rain chances through noon

Then partly cloudy and dry

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Ideal

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild and dry

Low: 50

