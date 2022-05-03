Storms move through this morning, more pop this afternoon

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

For an in depth weather analysis on today's system, check out the breakdown from Meteorologist Brandon Spinner HERE.

We'll see two main windows of storm activity today. The first of which opens up this morning between 5 to 10 a.m. The second develops around 2 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m.

The morning showers and storms will be spotty and sporadic as the warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. Out the door temperatures will be in the low 60s. Here's a look at 8 a.m.:

Jennifer Ketchmark 8 a.m. Tuesday Storms



By 10 a.m., the morning round of storms will be moving off to the east and exiting the area. This starts our dry window that will be around for 4-5 hours. This is the time when temperatures rise into the mid 70s. It's also when energy builds to fuel afternoon storms. If you see sunshine in this time, it's not a good thing, it's just adding more energy to the atmosphere.

Jennifer Ketchmark 10 a.m. Radar Tuesday



Around 2 p.m., isolated storms should start popping thanks to afternoon heading and lift from our cold front. These storms could quickly turn severe with damaging wind gusts possible and large hail. This is also the time of day that I can't rule out an isolated tornado due to a little turning in the atmosphere. Stay weather aware and our team will be tracking storms as they unfold today!

Jennifer Ketchmark 2 PM Tuesday storms



Showers and storms will continue to move east through the Ohio Valley through 7 p.m. but after that point, we should see less on the radar and a lower risk for severe weather too.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe storms is posted at the top of this story. All of our area is included in the "slight risk" of severe weather. But I want to show you the tornado outlook too. Notice that starting at the I-275 loop and to the east that the tornado potential increases to 5%. That still doesn't mean a tornado is likely, but a slightly better chance of developing today.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday Tornado Potential



Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 65. A lot of Thursday's forecast will be pleasant as highs increase to 72. But we will see isolated showers developing later in the day.

I'm already getting questions about The Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby for the Louisville forecast or parties happening locally. Currently, it looks like spotty showers will be on the move on Friday for The Kentucky Oaks down in Louisville. It's hit or miss activity. As for Saturday, it's a split forecast when you look at the extended weather models. This leads to a low confidence outlook when it comes to rain. So keep checking back for the latest on Saturday for your local and Louisville forecast surrounding post time.

MORNING RUSH

Showers and storms likely

Mostly cloudy, milder

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Morning storms likely, a midday break

Afternoon storms redevelop and turn strong/severe

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Drying quickly

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

A bit cooler

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 52

