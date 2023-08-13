Storms move in tonight and for your Monday

Today starts off mostly sunny and dry. It will be muggy for much of the day as well. Pair that with high temperatures moving into the upper 80s, it will feel more like 91° to 93°. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by this evening as our next system approaches. These storms may also be strong. Showers and storms will last overnight into Monday and more rain is on the way as we open up the work week.
There is another risk for some strong and severe storms on Monday. Temperatures will be into the low 80s. The front will pass through during the middle of the afternoon with storms. From there we will cool down for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, hot & humid
Evening rain & storms
High: 88
TONIGHT
Scattered storms
Staying muggy
Low: 69
MONDAY
Showers and Storms
Cooler
High: 82
