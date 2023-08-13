Storms move in tonight and for your Monday

Today starts off mostly sunny and dry. It will be muggy for much of the day as well. Pair that with high temperatures moving into the upper 80s, it will feel more like 91° to 93°. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by this evening as our next system approaches. These storms may also be strong. Showers and storms will last overnight into Monday and more rain is on the way as we open up the work week.

There is another risk for some strong and severe storms on Monday. Temperatures will be into the low 80s. The front will pass through during the middle of the afternoon with storms. From there we will cool down for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, hot & humid

Evening rain & storms

High: 88

TONIGHT

Scattered storms

Staying muggy

Low: 69

MONDAY

Showers and Storms

Cooler

High: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========