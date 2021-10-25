Storms impact the morning drive, when rain ends

Showers and storms move into the area early this morning and this is going to impact morning travel. We'll see downpours, lightning and even a low end threat for severe weather. Here's what you need to know!

Now to 7 a.m. - A line of showers and storms is moving from west to east. The line will produce heavy rain, several lightning strikes and the occasional gusty wind. Allot extra time for your drive into work today as this could negatively impact travel.

Jennifer Ketchmark October 25 7 a.m. radar



7 a.m. to Noon - The main line of thunderstorms will move east of the Cincinnati metro by 9 a.m. but behind it, clouds will remain. Isolated showers will continue to develop, but not strong or severe storms.

Jennifer Ketchmark October 25 noon radar





Noon to 5 p.m. - The sky stays overcast this afternoon with an early afternoon high of 63. We will have cooled to 56 by the evening rush. Isolated, light rain chances will continue throughout the afternoon as well.

The sky stays cloudy tonight with a low of 44 degrees. It looks like Tuesday will stay overcast to mostly cloudy into the early afternoon hours. This combined with a light north wind will keep temperatures cool. Highs are only expected in the mid 50s tomorrow.

Another rain system comes in for Thursday and Friday but Halloween looks dry with a high of 60!

MORNING RUSH

Showers and storms likely

Heavy at times

Low: 59

MONDAY

Morning storms likely

Isolated showers linger, cooling

High: 63

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Cool

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 38

