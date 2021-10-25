Storms impact the morning drive, when rain ends

Showers and storms move into the area early this morning and this is going to impact morning travel. We'll see downpours, lightning and even a low end threat for severe weather. Here's what you need to know!
Now to 7 a.m. - A line of showers and storms is moving from west to east. The line will produce heavy rain, several lightning strikes and the occasional gusty wind. Allot extra time for your drive into work today as this could negatively impact travel.
7 a.m. to Noon - The main line of thunderstorms will move east of the Cincinnati metro by 9 a.m. but behind it, clouds will remain. Isolated showers will continue to develop, but not strong or severe storms.
Noon to 5 p.m. - The sky stays overcast this afternoon with an early afternoon high of 63. We will have cooled to 56 by the evening rush. Isolated, light rain chances will continue throughout the afternoon as well.
The sky stays cloudy tonight with a low of 44 degrees. It looks like Tuesday will stay overcast to mostly cloudy into the early afternoon hours. This combined with a light north wind will keep temperatures cool. Highs are only expected in the mid 50s tomorrow.
Another rain system comes in for Thursday and Friday but Halloween looks dry with a high of 60!
MORNING RUSH
Showers and storms likely
Heavy at times
Low: 59
MONDAY
Morning storms likely
Isolated showers linger, cooling
High: 63
MONDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Cool
Low: 44
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 56
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 38
==========