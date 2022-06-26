Sunday morning is starting off very muggy! Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 70s. The sky will turn partly to mostly cloudy with chances for thunderstorms.

Right now, only the eastern half of the Tri-State has the possibility of seeing severe storms. Our main impact will be strong winds. There could be a few areas with localized flooding, especially in our east and southeastern counties. The timing of storms continues to change. Storms are moving in from our northwest but look to weekend before noon. A cold front will push through this afternoon, giving us the best chance to see storms develop. After 2 p.m. looks to be the ideal time. Most of this starts to move out of the area around 8 p.m. Rain will be very hit or miss. Highs will eventually climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler and more dry air move in tonight. Lows will drop to the low 60s! Monday feels very comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. These cooler temperatures won't last forever. By the middle of the week, we'll be back in the mid 80s and the low 90s by the end of the week. Rain will also make a return by the weekend.

SUNDAY

T'storms possible

Muggy

High: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cooler

Dry air

Low: 61

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Comfortable

Clear

Low: 56

