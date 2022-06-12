Storms expected before a huge warmup this week

We're seeing a few scattered showers this morning, some heavy at times. We get a brief break from the rain before 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. We are expected isolated storms to develop throughout the afternoon to the evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, with the greatest threats being damaging wind and. hail. Highs will rise to the mid 80s.
There is a chance for a few overnight showers. Lows will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday morning should stay relatively dry.
There is a Slight Risk for severe weather for the top half of the Tri-State. The bottom half is under a Marginal Risk. Any storms that develop, could turn severe. A line of storms is likely to move in around noon until 3 p.m. Expect damaging wind, hail, and there is a low-end threat for tornadoes. Highs will reach the low 90s.
Monday begins our hot streak! Monday to Thursday will see highs in the 90s! Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days with highs in the mid 90s. We will likely feel like 100-105 degrees. We'll also be watching for any potential record-breaking temperatures.
SUNDAY
A.M. showers
Afternoon t'storms
High: 84
SUNDAY NIGHT
Few showers
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 71
MONDAY
Afternoon t'storms
Hot!
High: 91
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Warm
Low: 76
