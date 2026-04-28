Storms exiting to the east, severe threat ends

A line of storms moved through the Tri-State overnight, producing severe thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts between 2-3" of precipitation have been recorded across much of our area. Due to that, low-lying flooding or ponding could still be around as we start the day.

WCPO Rainfall totals from overnight

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll turn partly cloudy today as temperatures rise to the mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will come in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Another chance for showers and storms will come in tonight, but this won't be severe and it isn't likely for all locations. Spotty showers and isolated storms will move through between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

WCPO Tuesday late evening rainfall

Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue on Wednesday, especially during the first half of the day. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the mid 60s tomorrow. More cool air is filtering in behind the front.

We will cool to 43 on Thursday morning and highs only increase to 62 degrees. "Normal" for this time of year is closer to 70 degrees.

Another small chance for rain will be in the forecast for Friday morning but it only looks like light rain or sprinkles for the early morning hours.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

Low: 57

WEDNESDAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Turning cooler

Low: 43

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