Storms are back, when they'll have the biggest impact on your day

Rain is back today but it won't be a total washout. Thankfully, the overall impact of rain this morning is minimal but showers and storms are likely around the peak evening drive.

Tuesday morning starts with an overcast sky and temperatures in the low 60s. Up till around noon, the radar will have very little on it as temperatures warm to around 70. But around 1 p.m., start paying attention to the radar as showers and storms along with some solid downpours return to the area.

Rain will start to the southwest and lift slowly to the northeast over the afternoon time frame. The low movement of rain could leave to some locally heavy rainfall totals. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 70s for the rest of the day.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are likely to continue during the peak evening drive, which could slow things down on the interstates or impact your kids after school activities.

There's only a slight rain chance tonight with an overcast sky. We'll cool to 59 degrees.

Scattered rain chances will linger on Wednesday as well as this area of low pressure slowly moves across the Ohio Valley. This is a rain chance throughout the day. Wednesday's high rises to 72.

Thursday we'll get back to a mostly sunny sky but I can't completely rule out a slight rain chance, it's something we are watching. But most of the day should be dry.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Slight rain chance

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Overcast, heavy rain at times

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Cloudy

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Scattered showers

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 57

