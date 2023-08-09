Storms are back today, when it should rain

Rain is back in the forecast today so let's jump right into timing and strength.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms today. The main concern could be damaging wind gusts with our strongest storms this afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected but more on the isolated side.

TIMELINE:



Now to 8 a.m. - Mostly cloudy

8 a.m to 1 p.m. - Warm, muggy and dry

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Isolated storms begin

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Scattered showers and storms, a few stronger storms

8 p.m. to midnight - Widely scattered storms likely, a few stronger storms still possible

The morning hours will be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s this afternoon and storms will start to pop in the 1-3 p.m. time frame. Storm coverage will increase as we get to the evening drive time and throughout sunset. This is when rain will have an impact on your outdoor plans. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Widely scattered showers and storms will continue overnight.

Showers are likely on Thursday morning and this shield of rain is most likely south of the Ohio River. With time on Thursday, showers will settle more and more to the south. But a few more isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out in the early afternoon hours across the area. Thursday's high tops out at 83 degrees.

Friday will be dry with a hotter high of 88 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon and evening storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms

Muggy

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Morning showers likely

Isolated showers into early afternoon

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 67

