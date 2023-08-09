Watch Now
Storms are back today, when it should rain

Rain is back this afternoon
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings end for Tri-State
Posted at 3:30 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 03:30:15-04

Rain is back in the forecast today so let's jump right into timing and strength.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk for severe storms today. The main concern could be damaging wind gusts with our strongest storms this afternoon and evening. Widespread severe weather is not expected but more on the isolated side.

TIMELINE:

  • Now to 8 a.m. - Mostly cloudy
  • 8 a.m to 1 p.m. - Warm, muggy and dry
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Isolated storms begin
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Scattered showers and storms, a few stronger storms
  • 8 p.m. to midnight - Widely scattered storms likely, a few stronger storms still possible

The morning hours will be dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s this afternoon and storms will start to pop in the 1-3 p.m. time frame. Storm coverage will increase as we get to the evening drive time and throughout sunset. This is when rain will have an impact on your outdoor plans. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.
Widely scattered showers and storms will continue overnight.

Showers are likely on Thursday morning and this shield of rain is most likely south of the Ohio River. With time on Thursday, showers will settle more and more to the south. But a few more isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out in the early afternoon hours across the area. Thursday's high tops out at 83 degrees.

Friday will be dry with a hotter high of 88 degrees.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 67

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Afternoon and evening storms
High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Scattered storms
Muggy
Low: 68

THURSDAY
Morning showers likely
Isolated showers into early afternoon
High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
