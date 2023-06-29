Stormy pattern begins today, when we should see storms

Wildfire smoke is still in the atmosphere today and it leads to another AIR QUALITY ALERT for the Cincinnati metro area and throughout the state of Indiana. The air is considered generally unhealthy, a lower/worse classification than Wednesday.

The hazy sky will be accompanied with increasing clouds today. It will also be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. But there's also a chance for storms we have to watch out for today. A complex of storms should develop in northern Illinois this morning and slide southeast through Indiana and potentially into our western locations later this morning and into midday. We'll then dry out for a lot of the afternoon hours. And then again later this evening, another push of showers and storms will be possible, strongest to the west. This is where we have a "slight risk" of severe storms today. Elsewhere it's a marginal risk. Either way, the severe weather potential includes damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WCPO Late Thursday storms



SPC Thursday risk for severe storms



Friday will start dry but it's going to be a hot and humid day. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s tomorrow with a heat index closer to 96. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. It all comes down to when it's going to storm. As I mentioned yesterday, a cold front will move through tomorrow and then stall locally. This will become the focal point for new thunderstorm development late Friday evening and overnight. This also comes with a risk for severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. We are included in the "slight risk" for severe storms area wide. I know this forecast is of high interest due to the Taylor Swift Concert that will be underway at Paycor Stadium. You may easily walk into the show and get the event started rain free. But the later it gets in the evening, scattered storms look likely to develop and this would definitely include lightning.

WCPO Friday evening storms



WCPO Friday Severe Weather Risk



Saturday will bring another hot and humid day. Highs end up in the upper 80s. And just like Friday, the highest storm potential is late in the evening hours. This has been consistent in the weather models for day.

MORNING RUSH

Hazy sky

Low visibility

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Rain and storm chance to the west

Otherwise hazy with increasing clouds

High:89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms

Strong to severe storms possible

Low: 69

FRIDAY

Hot and humid, partly cloudy

Strong to severe storms late day

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Late evening storms, some severe

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Especially in the late evening hours

High: 88

