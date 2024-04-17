Storm chances today but how likely is it to be severe?

To be completely transparent, the afternoon storm chance isn't a slam-dunk. Like yesterday afternoon, very little redeveloped in the peak heat of the day and it's not out of the question that the storms this afternoon could be a dud. But here's what you need to know and what COULD happen if storms do develop.

First and foremost, rain moved in overnight and we had some good soaking showers before sunrise. This honestly will be the best coverage of rain we see all day long. By 7 a.m., most of this rain should be moving off to the east and we'll dry out. Temperatures are warm in the mid 60s.

We'll warm to 69 by noon and then up to 76 this afternoon. The cold front arrives to the Tri-State in the early afternoon hours and this is when we could see isolated storms developing between 2-7 p.m. This would be our severe weather potential with damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible. But like I mentioned above, it's not a convincing event. The latest weather models in overnight and showing barely any rain at all now this afternoon with the better chance north of Dayton. Even if rain does develop, it would be isolated cells that don't last very long.

Basically, we'll keep an eye on the radar. It's still a "slight risk" for severe storms. But it's not a guaranteed event.

WCPO Isolated afternoon storms



The sky will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 51, cooling down a bit.

The bulk of our Thursday forecast will be nice yet again. We'll warm to the mid 70s that afternoon. The sky starts mostly sunny and turns partly cloudy. It's after 10 p.m. that widespread rain will return to the radar with a low end threat for severe weather too.

WCPO Thursday late evening rain



MORNING RUSH

Rain fading to the east

Mostly cloudy

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Late evening rain arrives

Showers and storms likely overnight

Low: 54

