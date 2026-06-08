Storm chances increase Monday, more storm chances ahead

Active. That's the word to take away from this forecast.

Be sure to check in on the forecast daily as we'll have a good breakdown of when it's most likely to rain and also when you can get outside rain-free.

Our Monday forecast starts out dry, partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will be in the low 70s as we head out the door. Temperatures warm to 82 degrees by noon under a mostly cloudy sky.

Then, showers will enter our southwestern locations between 2 to 3 p.m. and move northeast through the area for the rest of the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but spotty storms could impact your outdoor plans. Highs rise to 83 degrees today with a heat index of 89 degrees.

WCPO Storms start to the southwest

WCPO Monday afternoon storms

The overnight hours should be dry, muggy and warm. We'll only cool to 70 overnight.

Tuesday brings another chance for spotty rain activity, but it's not as likely as what we'll see today. We'll see isolated showers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., mainly east of I-71. The sky will be partly cloudy and again, it's going to be muggy. We'll see a high of 83 but it will feel more like the upper 80s.

A larger cluster of storms will be heading our way late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This should bring soaking showers and some rumbles of thunder. This should start after midnight and continue through the morning rush. Rain will wrap up before the noon hour and then the rest of our Wednesday forecast should be dry. Highs on Wednesday warm to the mid 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Muggy and warm

Low: 73

MONDAY

Clouds increase, muggy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers and storms

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Heavy rain

Low: 70

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