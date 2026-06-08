Storm chances increase Monday, more storm chances ahead

Active. That's the word to take away from this forecast.
Be sure to check in on the forecast daily as we'll have a good breakdown of when it's most likely to rain and also when you can get outside rain-free.
Our Monday forecast starts out dry, partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will be in the low 70s as we head out the door. Temperatures warm to 82 degrees by noon under a mostly cloudy sky.
Then, showers will enter our southwestern locations between 2 to 3 p.m. and move northeast through the area for the rest of the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but spotty storms could impact your outdoor plans. Highs rise to 83 degrees today with a heat index of 89 degrees.
The overnight hours should be dry, muggy and warm. We'll only cool to 70 overnight.
Tuesday brings another chance for spotty rain activity, but it's not as likely as what we'll see today. We'll see isolated showers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., mainly east of I-71. The sky will be partly cloudy and again, it's going to be muggy. We'll see a high of 83 but it will feel more like the upper 80s.
A larger cluster of storms will be heading our way late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This should bring soaking showers and some rumbles of thunder. This should start after midnight and continue through the morning rush. Rain will wrap up before the noon hour and then the rest of our Wednesday forecast should be dry. Highs on Wednesday warm to the mid 80s.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Muggy and warm
Low: 73
MONDAY
Clouds increase, muggy
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 83
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm and muggy
Low: 70
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated showers and storms
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT
Storms likely
Heavy rain
Low: 70
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