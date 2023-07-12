Still not too humid, but a spike in humidity is coming soon

We are basically getting to hit repeat on Tuesday's forecast and this is going to me another dry, mostly sunny day with few weather related concerns.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s and warm to 88 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny. Dew points stay in the low 60s so it's not overly humid outside.... yet.

Thursday's forecast will be incredibly muggy as dew points jump to the mid 70s. And with this higher level of moisture comes a more likely chance for showers and storms. Isolated storms will begin on Thursday morning but grow in coverage as we approach the noon hour. Scattered storms are then likely for a few hours as a cold front slowly moves through the area during the afternoon hours. This storm activity could turn strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out tomorrow.

WCPO Wednesday storms



WCPO Wednesday SPC Outlook



The rain potential drops on Friday and we'll go back to a partly cloudy forecast with a high of 87.

More scattered storms are possible on Friday as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s again.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Slight chance

Low: 69

THURSDAY

Storms likely

Very muggy

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Storm chance

Very muggy

Low: 71

