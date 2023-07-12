Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Still not too humid, but a spike in humidity is coming soon

Storms likely on Thursday
Summer Sunset
Baron
Summer Sunset<br/>
Summer Sunset
Posted at 3:41 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 03:41:38-04

We are basically getting to hit repeat on Tuesday's forecast and this is going to me another dry, mostly sunny day with few weather related concerns.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s and warm to 88 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny. Dew points stay in the low 60s so it's not overly humid outside.... yet.

Thursday's forecast will be incredibly muggy as dew points jump to the mid 70s. And with this higher level of moisture comes a more likely chance for showers and storms. Isolated storms will begin on Thursday morning but grow in coverage as we approach the noon hour. Scattered storms are then likely for a few hours as a cold front slowly moves through the area during the afternoon hours. This storm activity could turn strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out tomorrow.

Wednesday storms
Wednesday storms
Wednesday SPC Outlook
Wednesday SPC Outlook

The rain potential drops on Friday and we'll go back to a partly cloudy forecast with a high of 87.

More scattered storms are possible on Friday as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s again.

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 68

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Slight chance
Low: 69

THURSDAY
Storms likely
Very muggy
High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT
Storm chance
Very muggy
Low: 71

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018