Still in the deep freeze, how long until we get back up to freezing

Here we are again with temperatures in the teens today. Look at the highs the last few days:
1/24 - 14°
1/25 - 15°
1/26 - 13°
1/27 - 23°
1/28 - 17°
Temperatures start between 0 to -10 degrees this morning with the coldest air to the north. The National Weather Service has our northern counties under a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 a.m.
The sky will turn mostly cloudy today as temperatures rise to 19 degrees.
Those clouds will stick around into tonight and this will keep the temperature a little bit warmer. But let's be honest, 6 degrees is still very cold!
We are monitoring a small snow chance on Friday morning. This would only be in our southern counties early in the morning hours. But most of us are looking at a mostly cloudy sky again today with a high of 18 degrees.
The weekend is still cold! Saturday warms to only 15 degrees and Sunday is only at 20 degrees.
So when are we warming up? That's been the question being asked by just about everyone. We'll finally see highs back around the freezing mark starting on Tuesday next week. But this will only bring a slow melt to our extensive snow pack across the Ohio Valley.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Very cold
Low: -1
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Still very cold
High: 19
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight snow chance to the south
Low: 6
FRIDAY
Light snow possible to the south (AM only)
Mostly cloudy
High: 18
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: -2
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports