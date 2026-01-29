Still in the deep freeze, how long until we get back up to freezing

Here we are again with temperatures in the teens today. Look at the highs the last few days:

1/24 - 14°

1/25 - 15°

1/26 - 13°

1/27 - 23°

1/28 - 17°

Temperatures start between 0 to -10 degrees this morning with the coldest air to the north. The National Weather Service has our northern counties under a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 a.m.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory in effect

The sky will turn mostly cloudy today as temperatures rise to 19 degrees.

Those clouds will stick around into tonight and this will keep the temperature a little bit warmer. But let's be honest, 6 degrees is still very cold!

We are monitoring a small snow chance on Friday morning. This would only be in our southern counties early in the morning hours. But most of us are looking at a mostly cloudy sky again today with a high of 18 degrees.

WCPO Early Friday morning snow chance

The weekend is still cold! Saturday warms to only 15 degrees and Sunday is only at 20 degrees.

So when are we warming up? That's been the question being asked by just about everyone. We'll finally see highs back around the freezing mark starting on Tuesday next week. But this will only bring a slow melt to our extensive snow pack across the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: -1

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Still very cold

High: 19

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight snow chance to the south

Low: 6

FRIDAY

Light snow possible to the south (AM only)

Mostly cloudy

High: 18

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: -2

