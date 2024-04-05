Still dreary and cool on Friday

We are waking up to another cloudy and cool morning. Thankfully we won't see as much rain today but it's not completely out of the picture. The morning should be dry and overcast and then this afternoon, isolated showers will develop for a few hours. But if you do get any rain today, it will be isolated, light and brief. Temperatures warm to 49 today. Normal this time of year is 62 degrees.

A freeze warning is in effect for tonight and Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to the freezing mark under a mostly clear sky. This could damage sensitive vegetation.

WCPO Freeze Warning



We'll finally see sunshine back on Saturday. Temperatures will start to warm back up too, rising to the mid 50s.

Sunday's forecast starts dry and partly cloudy. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as we warm to 58. We'll also see a warm front lifting in the afternoon hours producing scattered showers.

Rain chances exit quickly and clouds decrease for Monday's forecast. The timing couldn't be better with the total solar eclipse that afternoon. Temperatures will also warm a lot more, to the mid to upper 60s. It looks like the sky will be partly cloudy when the eclipse happens at 3:09 p.m. locally.

Rain chances will be back for the rest of the week as temperatures stay mild in the mid to upper 60s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Cool

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Cloudy, cool

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Freeze watch

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Starting to warm up

High: 54

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still cool

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty afternoon and evening rain

High: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========