Sticking with cool temperatures but rain chances sneak in

Waking up this morning it's another cool and crisp start to the day. Expect to be around the 50° mark for most the early hours.

We see mostly sunny skies to start the day and then clouds start to move in, eventually turning mostly cloudy late in the day. Temperatures will warm close to 80 degrees. The majority of the day will be dry but it's in the evening isolated showers will be possible. At this point, it wouldn't last long if it does rain in any location across the Tri-State. If you are heading out this evening, I wouldn't be overly worried about rain.

Our highest chance for rain over the weekend is tomorrow Sunday with nearly a 50% chance for rain. There are slight chances around in the morning and then redeveloping in the afternoon hours behind the cold front.

This of course, could mean some rain if you are out for Oktoberfest or at the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium. Timing is key for this and we could get lucky and see rain avoid downtown.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 52

TODAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Evening isolated showers

High: 80

TONIGHT

Isolated showers

Cloudy, not as cool

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 75

