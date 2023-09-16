Watch Now
Sticking with cool temperatures but rain chances sneak in

Chances for Rain both Saturday and Sunday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:10 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 04:10:59-04

Waking up this morning it's another cool and crisp start to the day. Expect to be around the 50° mark for most the early hours.
We see mostly sunny skies to start the day and then clouds start to move in, eventually turning mostly cloudy late in the day. Temperatures will warm close to 80 degrees. The majority of the day will be dry but it's in the evening isolated showers will be possible. At this point, it wouldn't last long if it does rain in any location across the Tri-State. If you are heading out this evening, I wouldn't be overly worried about rain.

Our highest chance for rain over the weekend is tomorrow Sunday with nearly a 50% chance for rain. There are slight chances around in the morning and then redeveloping in the afternoon hours behind the cold front.

This of course, could mean some rain if you are out for Oktoberfest or at the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium. Timing is key for this and we could get lucky and see rain avoid downtown.

THIS MORNING
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 52

TODAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Evening isolated showers
High: 80

TONIGHT
Isolated showers
Cloudy, not as cool
Low: 57

SUNDAY
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
High: 75

