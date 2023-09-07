Stepping away from oppressive heat and humidity

The cold front continues to move through the area this morning and this is the last step in getting more refreshing air into the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. You'll still notice that it's a little sticky outside. Clouds are going to increase after 10 a.m. and that means a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the afternoon. We'll also see a few stray showers passing this evening. But any rain that we get will be very light and short-lived. Temperatures top out at 79 degrees today.

Drier air continues to filter in tonight with a light north wind. We won't see a big drop in temperatures due to the mostly cloudy sky. The low cools to 62 degrees.

Friday is going to be a mostly cloudy and pleasant day. Temperatures warm to 78 with a mostly cloudy sky. For Friday night football games, kickoff temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s!

The weekend is a rinse and repeat forecast! We'll see highs in the upper 70s both days. The sky won't be a cloudy as we'll get more sun popping between the clouds both days.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Drier air

Low: 62

