Stepping away from oppressive heat and humidity

How much different it will feel outside today
Chris Granger
Posted at 3:05 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 03:07:38-04

The cold front continues to move through the area this morning and this is the last step in getting more refreshing air into the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. You'll still notice that it's a little sticky outside. Clouds are going to increase after 10 a.m. and that means a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the afternoon. We'll also see a few stray showers passing this evening. But any rain that we get will be very light and short-lived. Temperatures top out at 79 degrees today.

Drier air continues to filter in tonight with a light north wind. We won't see a big drop in temperatures due to the mostly cloudy sky. The low cools to 62 degrees.

Friday is going to be a mostly cloudy and pleasant day. Temperatures warm to 78 with a mostly cloudy sky. For Friday night football games, kickoff temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s!

The weekend is a rinse and repeat forecast! We'll see highs in the upper 70s both days. The sky won't be a cloudy as we'll get more sun popping between the clouds both days.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 66

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Comfortable
Low: 62

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Mild
High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Drier air
Low: 62

