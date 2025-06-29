Steamy, sticky, stifling heat continues

Patchy fog this morning with mild temps in the low 70s.

It stays hot and humid today, but not quite advisory-level. Highs will reach near 88, with a heat index around 95.

A few showers and storms could pop up this afternoon, with locally heavy rain and lightning. One or two storms may be strong. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.

A cold front moves in between Monday and Tuesday, bringing lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s by midweek.

SUNDAY

Steamy Sunday

Afternoon storm chances

High: 88

MONDAY

Cold front arrives late

More rain chances

High: 89

TUESDAY

AM Rain chances

PM clearing, less humid

High: 86

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========