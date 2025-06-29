Steamy, sticky, stifling heat continues

Patchy fog this morning with mild temps in the low 70s.
It stays hot and humid today, but not quite advisory-level. Highs will reach near 88, with a heat index around 95.
A few showers and storms could pop up this afternoon, with locally heavy rain and lightning. One or two storms may be strong. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.
A cold front moves in between Monday and Tuesday, bringing lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s by midweek.
SUNDAY
Steamy Sunday
Afternoon storm chances
High: 88
MONDAY
Cold front arrives late
More rain chances
High: 89
TUESDAY
AM Rain chances
PM clearing, less humid
High: 86
