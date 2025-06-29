Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Steamy, sticky, stifling heat continues

Rain and storm chance this afternoon
Patchy fog this morning with mild temps in the low 70s.

It stays hot and humid today, but not quite advisory-level. Highs will reach near 88, with a heat index around 95.

A few showers and storms could pop up this afternoon, with locally heavy rain and lightning. One or two storms may be strong. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.

A cold front moves in between Monday and Tuesday, bringing lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s by midweek.

SUNDAY 
Steamy Sunday
Afternoon storm chances
High: 88

MONDAY
Cold front arrives late
More rain chances
High: 89

TUESDAY
AM Rain chances
PM clearing, less humid
High: 86

