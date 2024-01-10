Staying windy with colder air today

A wintry mix of light rain and wet snow will continue through 9 a.m. The roads will stay wet across the Tri-State as this precipitation melts on road surfaces. If you did some some minor accumulations, it would be on grassy or elevated surfaces.
It's also windy across the Tri-State. Winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will continue. We are under a wind advisory until noon. A few power outages and downed tree limbs are still possible.
Today's forecast is just dreary, windy and cold! We'll warm to the mid 30s this afternoon but it will feel like 26 degrees with the wind factored into the equation.
Thursday's forecast is the one quiet day this week. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 44.
Rain returns on Friday with our next strong area of low pressure. This system mainly brings us rainfall throughout the day on Friday with increasing winds. Then behind the low, we'll see a brief, wet snow chance on Saturday as gusty winds continue.
We are watching late Sunday and Monday's forecast for a light accumulating snow in the Tri-State. For once, it will be cold enough to just forecast snow and not a wintry mix!
MORNING RUSH
Wet snow mixed with rain
Wet roads, breezy
Low: 33
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, breezy
Feels like 22-26°
High: 36
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Still breezy
Low: 31
THURSDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Quiet
High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Winds increase
Low: 33
