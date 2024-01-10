Staying windy with colder air today

A wintry mix of light rain and wet snow will continue through 9 a.m. The roads will stay wet across the Tri-State as this precipitation melts on road surfaces. If you did some some minor accumulations, it would be on grassy or elevated surfaces.

It's also windy across the Tri-State. Winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will continue. We are under a wind advisory until noon. A few power outages and downed tree limbs are still possible.

WCPO Wind Advisory until Noon



Today's forecast is just dreary, windy and cold! We'll warm to the mid 30s this afternoon but it will feel like 26 degrees with the wind factored into the equation.

Thursday's forecast is the one quiet day this week. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 44.

Rain returns on Friday with our next strong area of low pressure. This system mainly brings us rainfall throughout the day on Friday with increasing winds. Then behind the low, we'll see a brief, wet snow chance on Saturday as gusty winds continue.

WCPO Next rain system with high winds



We are watching late Sunday and Monday's forecast for a light accumulating snow in the Tri-State. For once, it will be cold enough to just forecast snow and not a wintry mix!

MORNING RUSH

Wet snow mixed with rain

Wet roads, breezy

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy

Feels like 22-26°

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still breezy

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Quiet

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Winds increase

Low: 33

