Staying very cold this weekend

Dangerous cold back in the tri-state
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
DANGEROUS COLD NIGHT AHEAD, FIND OUT HOW LONG IT LASTS
Extreme Cold Warning & Cold Weather Advisory
A COLD WEATHER ADVSIORY & EXTREME COLD WARNING is out for the Tri-State this morning. Counties shaded in dark blue have the likelihood of seeing wind chills down to -25. Wind chills still drop to -10° to -15° below zero.

We don't get much relief throughout the day either. Highs only reach the mid teens and winds stay gusty. Our wind chills will be around 0° to -10 for much of the day.

On Sunday, it won't be much better as we start out close to 0° with wind chills to -10° as the winds diminish. Highs will get to the low 20s.

The last half of January has certainly been one to forget!

Next Week, we do have a couple of chances of seeing some snow showers or light snow on Monday and Wednesday. We'll keep you posted.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy with flurries

Colder

Low: -2

TODAY

Partly Cloudy

Yup, colder

High: 15

TOMORROW NIGHT

Fair

Cold

High 2

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

High: 22

