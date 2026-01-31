Staying very cold this weekend

A COLD WEATHER ADVSIORY & EXTREME COLD WARNING is out for the Tri-State this morning. Counties shaded in dark blue have the likelihood of seeing wind chills down to -25. Wind chills still drop to -10° to -15° below zero.
We don't get much relief throughout the day either. Highs only reach the mid teens and winds stay gusty. Our wind chills will be around 0° to -10 for much of the day.
On Sunday, it won't be much better as we start out close to 0° with wind chills to -10° as the winds diminish. Highs will get to the low 20s.
The last half of January has certainly been one to forget!
Next Week, we do have a couple of chances of seeing some snow showers or light snow on Monday and Wednesday. We'll keep you posted.
THIS MORNING
Mostly cloudy with flurries
Colder
Low: -2
TODAY
Partly Cloudy
Yup, colder
High: 15
TOMORROW NIGHT
Fair
Cold
High 2
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
High: 22
