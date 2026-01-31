Staying very cold this weekend

A COLD WEATHER ADVSIORY & EXTREME COLD WARNING is out for the Tri-State this morning. Counties shaded in dark blue have the likelihood of seeing wind chills down to -25. Wind chills still drop to -10° to -15° below zero.

WCPO Extreme Cold Warning

We don't get much relief throughout the day either. Highs only reach the mid teens and winds stay gusty. Our wind chills will be around 0° to -10 for much of the day.

On Sunday, it won't be much better as we start out close to 0° with wind chills to -10° as the winds diminish. Highs will get to the low 20s.

The last half of January has certainly been one to forget!

Next Week, we do have a couple of chances of seeing some snow showers or light snow on Monday and Wednesday. We'll keep you posted.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy with flurries

Colder

Low: -2

TODAY

Partly Cloudy

Yup, colder

High: 15

TOMORROW NIGHT

Fair

Cold

High 2

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

High: 22

