Staying mostly cloudy for Good Friday

It's Good Friday and the forecast will indeed be a good one for us. And we are now starting a stretch of days where each will be warmer and no rain is expected either.

Friday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a low of 39. It's another noticeable drop in morning temperatures. We'll warm to 59 this afternoon and I expect the sky to stay mostly cloudy.

Saturday is a nice looking forecast as well. We'll warm to 61 with a partly cloudy sky.

And your Easter Sunday forecast is unchanged. We are still expecting a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The big story next week is going to be the warm up! Highs rise to the upper 60s on Monday. Then we hit the mid 70s on Wednesday. This is is followed by the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. And at this point, no rain is expected next week! It's going to be an amazing stretch of weather!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

A touch cooler

Low: 37

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Average temps

Low: 42

EASTER SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 66

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

