Staying mostly cloudy for Good Friday

It's Good Friday and the forecast will indeed be a good one for us. And we are now starting a stretch of days where each will be warmer and no rain is expected either.
Friday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a low of 39. It's another noticeable drop in morning temperatures. We'll warm to 59 this afternoon and I expect the sky to stay mostly cloudy.
Saturday is a nice looking forecast as well. We'll warm to 61 with a partly cloudy sky.
And your Easter Sunday forecast is unchanged. We are still expecting a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The big story next week is going to be the warm up! Highs rise to the upper 60s on Monday. Then we hit the mid 70s on Wednesday. This is is followed by the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. And at this point, no rain is expected next week! It's going to be an amazing stretch of weather!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 39
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Dry
High: 59
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
A touch cooler
Low: 37
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Seasonal
High: 61
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Average temps
Low: 42
EASTER SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 66
