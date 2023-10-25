Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lots of clouds with Springlike temps

A complex rainmaker is bringing wet weather this week
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Fall Sunrise
Posted at 3:29 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 23:33:03-04

Clouds will be increasing as we head through our Thursday. Call it partly cloudy early before mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. The warmth stays around as highs push again into the mid 70s and it'll stay dry.

By Friday, a cold front will attempt to move through the area and that will trigger showers an a few downpours. High again mild in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night lights could see rain:

As for the weekend, it looks wet. First on Saturday scattered showers will dry up a bit by Saturday night as the front stalls and allows a potential rainmaker to climb the Ohio Valley into the Tri-State. Highs will drop in the 60s for the weekend.
Then, on Sunday this rain maker will produce some heavy rain, at times, as well as a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 56

THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance, mild
High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 63

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018