Lots of clouds with Springlike temps

Clouds will be increasing as we head through our Thursday. Call it partly cloudy early before mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. The warmth stays around as highs push again into the mid 70s and it'll stay dry.
By Friday, a cold front will attempt to move through the area and that will trigger showers an a few downpours. High again mild in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night lights could see rain:
As for the weekend, it looks wet. First on Saturday scattered showers will dry up a bit by Saturday night as the front stalls and allows a potential rainmaker to climb the Ohio Valley into the Tri-State. Highs will drop in the 60s for the weekend.
Then, on Sunday this rain maker will produce some heavy rain, at times, as well as a few thunderstorms.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 56
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance, mild
High: 76
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Warm
Low: 63
