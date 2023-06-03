Staying hot this weekend

Waking up this morning we are staying quite warm. Temperatures have only dropped to the mid 60s.

To kick off our weekend today we stay hot as afternoon highs jump back to the low to mid 90s almost everywhere. However, an area of high pressure that has kept us summerlike will start sliding out of the area during the day. So, around 4 p.m. and continuing through 8 p.m., we have a chance for a pop up shower or downpour to happen. The rest of tonight will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

On Sunday, we are taking the afternoon highs down a few degrees because of more mild air entering into the Tri-State. However, we will still have temps flirting with the 90° mark.

An actual break in the weather pattern comes on Tuesday as a cold front drops down and over us with cooler air taking us back to more seasonal conditions in around 80 degrees.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Warm

Temps: 65

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon and evening showers possible

High: 92

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Still warm

High: 89

